NEXT Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $227,575.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 78.4% higher against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00463078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

