NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $769.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.