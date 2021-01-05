Nexus (NXS) Hits Market Cap of $17.55 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $385,396.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

