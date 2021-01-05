Nexus (NXS) Market Capitalization Tops $18.53 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $381,230.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

