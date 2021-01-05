NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock traded up C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.26. 317,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.92.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.5716617 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.