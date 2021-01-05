NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NICE by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,554,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 165.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth $85,914,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.76. 3,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,523. NICE has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

