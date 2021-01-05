Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.70

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 91434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

NJDCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

