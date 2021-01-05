Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.50

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.50 and traded as high as $32.00. Nidec shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 60,543 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

