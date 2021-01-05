Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.50

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.50 and traded as high as $32.00. Nidec shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 60,543 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.
About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
See Also: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.