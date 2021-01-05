NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Trading Up 25.7%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF)’s stock price was up 25.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 292,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 261,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

