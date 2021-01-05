Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Down to $229.00

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.00, but opened at $220.00. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $226.80, with a volume of 410,702 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

About Ninety One Group (N91.L)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

