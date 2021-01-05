NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0434 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $54,720.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $32.15 and $50.98. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,759.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.44 or 0.03232963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00468065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.01234567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00407163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00175967 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,453,772 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

