Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.48

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 38.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
