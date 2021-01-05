Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.48

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 38.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

