Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 195,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 195,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $363.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.