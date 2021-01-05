Nord/LB Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.61. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

