Nord/LB Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €30.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.87 ($32.78).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €26.56 ($31.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.16. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.87 and its 200 day moving average is €24.33.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.