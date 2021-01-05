Nord/LB Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €30.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.87 ($32.78).

BOSS stock opened at €26.56 ($31.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.16. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.87 and its 200 day moving average is €24.33.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

