Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.41. 44,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

