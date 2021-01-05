Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.51

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $13.75. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.