Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.51

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $13.75. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 600 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
