Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Shares Up 2.6%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits.

