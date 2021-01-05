NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 2,811,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,121,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

