Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Trading 1.9% Higher

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 23,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 33,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$99.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States. The company offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. It provides MyHeart platform products, including human pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, human ventricular cardiac anisotropic sheet assays, and human ventricular cardiac tissue strips assays.

