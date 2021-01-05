NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 11% This Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $392,491.37 and approximately $761.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

