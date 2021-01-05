Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.20

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 5556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $381,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,593 shares of company stock worth $2,277,730. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.