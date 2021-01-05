Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) (LON:NUC) Shares Gap Down to $178.00

Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) (LON:NUC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.00, but opened at $166.00. Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) shares last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 24,459 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

