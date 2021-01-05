NuCypher Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $77.47 million and approximately $46.02 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,068,984,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

