NULS One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.46 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 6% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.