Numeraire Trading Up 22.6% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $127.02 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $28.44 or 0.00083953 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

