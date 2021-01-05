NuShares Price Hits $0.0004 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 128.2% higher against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $3,664.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007695 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,811,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,710,365 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

