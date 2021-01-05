NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report sales of $362.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.49 million to $365.44 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $399.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

