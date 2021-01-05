NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several analysts have commented on NS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NS stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

