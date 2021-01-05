NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading 7.4% Higher

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $57.88. 835,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,091,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NuVasive by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

