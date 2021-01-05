Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 231,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,010. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Featured Article: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.