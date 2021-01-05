Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 231,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,010. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

