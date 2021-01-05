Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NAZ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

