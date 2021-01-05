Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Shares Up 0.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.44. 7,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.