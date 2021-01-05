Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NCA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,123. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

