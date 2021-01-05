Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,176. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

