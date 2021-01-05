Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,176. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.