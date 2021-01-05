Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:JQC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 835,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,011. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

