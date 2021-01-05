Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:JQC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 835,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,011. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
