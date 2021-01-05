Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 68,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,618. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
