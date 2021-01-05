Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 68,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,618. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

