Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of JFR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 161,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

