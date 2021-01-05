Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of JFR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 161,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.37.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
