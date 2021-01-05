Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of JRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 94,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

