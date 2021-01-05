Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of JRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 94,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
