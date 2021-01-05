Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NID traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,995. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.