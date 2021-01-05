Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NID traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,995. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Read More: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.