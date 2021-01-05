Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NIQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

