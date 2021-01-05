Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NIQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.84.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Recommended Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.