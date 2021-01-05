Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE NMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.