Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 1,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
