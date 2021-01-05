Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NOM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.