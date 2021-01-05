Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NOM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

