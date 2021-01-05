Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of JLS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. 59,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.93.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.