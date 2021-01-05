Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

JMM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

