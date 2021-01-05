Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 60,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.18.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.