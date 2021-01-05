Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NXJ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 60,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.18.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
