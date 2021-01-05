Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:NRK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,951. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
