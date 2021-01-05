Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NYV remained flat at $$14.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.