Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,931. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

